In Africa, natural, low-cost DIY air fresheners can be made using readily available resources.

Citrus peels boiled with spices, baking soda mixed with essential oils, dried garden flowers as potpourri, repurposed coffee grounds, and fragrant indoor plants all offer eco-friendly, aromatic solutions.

These methods not only freshen your space but also utilize waste, making them a sustainable choice.

Low-expense DIY natural air fresheners in Africa

By Simran Jeet 10:34 pm Nov 22, 202410:34 pm

What's the story Making your own natural air fresheners is an easy and affordable way to keep your home smelling great without resorting to harsh chemicals. In Africa, with our abundant and diverse flora, it's even easier to gather ingredients for these DIY projects. Read on for some simple methods to create your own air fresheners using materials you probably already have at home.

Citrus blend

Utilize citrus and spices

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes are plentiful in Africa, and their peels have a potent, refreshing aroma. By boiling the peels in water with spices like cinnamon or cloves, you can create a fragrant mixture that fills your home with a natural, pleasing scent. This tip is cost-effective and environmentally friendly because it utilizes parts of the fruit that would usually be thrown away.

Odor absorber

Harness the power of baking soda

Baking soda is a champion at neutralizing stinky smells. Pop some in a bowl and let it work its magic in your kitchen or bathroom. Want to kick it up a notch? Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil (think lavender or eucalyptus) to the baking soda. It'll smell amazing while it tackles those unwanted odors.

Floral freshness

Create potpourri from garden flowers

Africa's abundant biodiversity extends to a plethora of flowers that can be dried and used as potpourri. Roses, lavender, and jasmine not only bring a pop of color to your space but also release soothing scents when dried. To make potpourri, simply dry flower petals and infuse them with essential oils. Then, place them in open bowls around your home for a natural, calming fragrance.

Coffee aroma

Repurpose coffee grounds

Don't toss those coffee grounds just yet! Turns out, they make an excellent air freshener. Coffee grounds have a potent smell that not only covers up stinky odors but also fills your space with that cozy, cafe-like aroma. Just let the coffee grounds dry, and then place them in small sachets or open containers around the smelly areas.

Green scents

Plant-based air freshening solutions

Indoor plants aren't just pretty to look at; some of them can actively filter the air and make your whole house smell like a fresh garden. Plants like geraniums, eucalyptus trees, and mint not only smell great but also help purify the air. Plus, using plants for fragrance means you get to enjoy beautiful greenery in your home without spending extra money once they're established.