Experience the calming power of DIY herbal pillow mists to lower cortisol and improve sleep.

Create your own soothing blend with essential oils like lavender, chamomile, or bergamot, mixed with distilled water and witch hazel.

Spritz lightly on your pillow for a restful night's sleep filled with sweet dreams.

Lowering cortisol with DIY herbal pillow mists

By Anujj Trehaan 02:25 pm Jan 03, 202502:25 pm

What's the story Cortisol, the stress hormone, plays a crucial role in stress response, regulating blood sugar, metabolism, and controlling inflammation. However, prolonged elevated levels can lead to health issues like anxiety, weight gain, and sleep disturbances. Herbal pillow mists offer a natural way to lower cortisol. This post explores DIY recipes and how to incorporate them into your nightly routine.

Lavender essence

The power of lavender

Lavender is well-known for its calming and soothing effects. A research proved that inhaling lavender oil before bed significantly reduces cortisol levels, helping you sleep more soundly. To make a lavender pillow mist, add ten drops of lavender essential oil to 50ml of distilled water and 10ml of witch hazel in a spray bottle. Shake well before each use and lightly mist your pillow before bed. Sweet dreams!

Chamomile spray

Embrace chamomile calmness

Chamomile is well-known for its ability to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. To create a calming pillow mist, add ten drops of chamomile essential oil to 50ml distilled water and 10ml witch hazel in a spray bottle. This blend not only helps alleviate stress but also improves sleep quality by naturally reducing cortisol levels.

Bergamot boost

Bergamot for balance

Bergamot essential oil helps to regulate emotions and alleviate stress and anxiety, which can lead to elevated cortisol levels. To create a bergamot-infused pillow mist, combine eight drops of bergamot essential oil with 50ml distilled water and five drops of frankincense essential oil for additional relaxation benefits. Add 10ml witch hazel as an emulsifier, shake well, and lightly spritz on your bedding before sleep.

Personal mix

Crafting your blend

DIY herbal pillow mist: Choose two or three essential oils with calming properties, such as ylang-ylang or sandalwood. Combine up to 20 drops of your selected oils with 50ml distilled water and 10ml witch hazel in a spray bottle. Shake well before spritzing lightly over your pillow each night. This personalized blend can reduce cortisol and enhance sleep quality by introducing the power of aromatherapy to your nighttime routine.