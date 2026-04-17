These scenic hikes make Luxembourg feel magical

Luxembourg is a hiker's paradise, with its scenic trails and hidden gems. The country may be small, but it offers a range of hiking routes that take you through lush forests, rocky cliffs, and charming villages. For those who want to explore beyond the usual tourist spots, here are some lesser-known trails that promise an unforgettable experience. From peaceful walks to challenging hikes, Luxembourg has something for everyone.

#1 Mullerthal Trail: Luxembourg's Little Switzerland Often referred to as Luxembourg's Little Switzerland, the Mullerthal Trail is a must-visit for its unique rock formations and dense forests. The trail is divided into three sections, each offering different landscapes and difficulty levels. Hikers can explore narrow gorges, towering cliffs, and tranquil streams. The trail also passes through quaint villages, where you can take a break and enjoy local delicacies.

#2 The Our Valley: A serene escape The Our Valley trail takes you through one of Luxembourg's most serene landscapes. This trail follows the Our River as it winds through lush greenery and picturesque valleys. It is perfect for those looking for peace and quiet in nature. Along the way, hikers can spot various wildlife species and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding hillsides.

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#3 Escapade en Ardenne: A rugged adventure For the adventurous ones, the Escapade en Ardenne trail offers a rugged experience in northern Luxembourg. This challenging hike takes you through rocky terrain with steep inclines and descents. The reward? Stunning views of dense forests and rolling hills. It's best suited for experienced hikers looking for a physical challenge amidst breathtaking scenery.

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