Luxembourg's top canyoning spots: A list

Luxembourg, with its diverse landscapes and hidden gems, offers some of the most exhilarating canyoning experiences in Europe . This adventurous activity involves traversing canyons by walking, climbing, swimming, and jumping. From lush forests to rocky terrains, Luxembourg's canyons provide unique challenges and breathtaking views for thrill-seekers. Let's explore various canyoning routes in this picturesque country that promise an unforgettable adventure for both beginners and seasoned adventurers alike.

#1 Explore the Mullerthal Trail The Mullerthal Trail is one of Luxembourg's most famous hiking routes, but it also has some canyoning opportunities. Famous for its unique rock formations and dense forests, the trail gives adventurers a chance to explore narrow gorges and natural pools. The trail is divided into three parts, each offering different levels of difficulty. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced canyoner, Mullerthal has something for everyone.

#2 Discovering the Hohllay Canyons The Hohllay Canyons are tucked away in the heart of Luxembourg's countryside. These canyons are characterized by steep cliffs and crystal-clear waters that make them ideal for canyoning enthusiasts. The route has several jumps and slides that will test your skills while giving you stunning views of the surrounding landscape. It's an ideal spot for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy nature's tranquility.

#3 Adventure at Upper Sure Nature Park Upper Sure Nature Park is famous for its diverse ecosystems and thrilling canyoning opportunities. The park has several routes that wind through dense forests and rocky outcrops. Adventurers can expect to encounter natural obstacles like waterfalls and deep pools along the way. This park offers a perfect blend of adventure and serenity, making it a must-visit destination for canyoning lovers.