Mahavir Jayanti: 5 stunning Jain temples worth exploring

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. The day is observed with prayers, reflection, and remembrance of his teachings. Jain temples across India reflect deep devotion and stunning craftsmanship. Known for their intricate carvings, marble structures, and peaceful surroundings, these temples are beautiful symbols of faith. Here are five remarkable Jain temples.

#1 Dilwara Temples, Mount Abu Located in Rajasthan, the Dilwara Temples are famous for their exquisite marble carvings and detailed craftsmanship. Built between the 11th and 13th centuries, these temples are dedicated to various Jain Tirthankaras. The delicate marble ceilings, pillars, and domes display stunning artistry, making Dilwara one of the finest examples of Jain temple architecture.

#2 Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan The Ranakpur Temple, dedicated to Lord Adinath, is renowned for its breathtaking design and architectural symmetry. Built in the 15th century, the temple features 1,444 uniquely carved marble pillars, each with different patterns. Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, this temple is a remarkable blend of spirituality and artistic excellence.

Advertisement

#3 Palitana Temples, Gujarat Situated on Shatrunjaya Hill in Gujarat, the Palitana temple complex is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Jains. With more than 800 temples built over centuries, the complex showcases intricate carvings and beautiful marble structures. Pilgrims climb thousands of steps to reach the temples, making the journey both spiritual and memorable.

Advertisement

#4 Sonagiri Temples, Madhya Pradesh Sonagiri, meaning "Golden Peak," is a sacred Jain pilgrimage site known for its cluster of white temples spread across a hill. The site includes more than 70 beautifully designed temples dedicated mainly to Lord Chandraprabhu. The serene atmosphere and striking architecture create a spiritual experience for visitors and pilgrims.