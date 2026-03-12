Boring fridge? Try these fun textile magnets

African textile magnets are a fun way to bring the continent's rich cultural heritage into your home. These colorful magnets, inspired by traditional African fabrics, can be made easily at home. Using simple materials and techniques, you can create unique pieces that show off the vibrant patterns and colors of African textiles. Here's how you can make these decorative items.

Materials Gather your materials To make African textile magnets, you need fabric scraps with traditional patterns, adhesive magnets, scissors, and a cutting mat. Choose fabrics with bold colors and geometric designs typical of African textiles. The adhesive magnets should be strong enough to hold the weight of the fabric pieces once cut and glued.

Cutting Cut fabric into desired shapes Once you have your materials, the next step is to cut the fabric into shapes of your choice. You can go for circles, squares, or any other shape that suits your design aesthetic. Make sure each piece is of similar size so that they look uniform when displayed together.

Advertisement

Assembly Attach fabric pieces to magnets After cutting out your shapes, it's time to attach them to the adhesive magnets. Apply glue on the back of each fabric piece before sticking it onto a magnet. Press down firmly so that there are no air bubbles trapped between the layers.

Advertisement