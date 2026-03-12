Boring fridge? Try these fun textile magnets
What's the story
African textile magnets are a fun way to bring the continent's rich cultural heritage into your home. These colorful magnets, inspired by traditional African fabrics, can be made easily at home. Using simple materials and techniques, you can create unique pieces that show off the vibrant patterns and colors of African textiles. Here's how you can make these decorative items.
Materials
Gather your materials
To make African textile magnets, you need fabric scraps with traditional patterns, adhesive magnets, scissors, and a cutting mat. Choose fabrics with bold colors and geometric designs typical of African textiles. The adhesive magnets should be strong enough to hold the weight of the fabric pieces once cut and glued.
Cutting
Cut fabric into desired shapes
Once you have your materials, the next step is to cut the fabric into shapes of your choice. You can go for circles, squares, or any other shape that suits your design aesthetic. Make sure each piece is of similar size so that they look uniform when displayed together.
Assembly
Attach fabric pieces to magnets
After cutting out your shapes, it's time to attach them to the adhesive magnets. Apply glue on the back of each fabric piece before sticking it onto a magnet. Press down firmly so that there are no air bubbles trapped between the layers.
Displaying
Display your creations proudly
Once assembled, you can display your African textile magnets on any magnetic surface like refrigerators or magnetic boards. Not only do these handmade creations add a personal touch to your decor, but they also serve as an eye-catching conversation starter for guests who appreciate art and culture from around the world.