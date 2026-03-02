Snack time? These African delights will steal your heart

Malawi, a beautiful country in Africa , has a rich cultural heritage and equally rich culinary traditions. The snacks from Malawi are a reflection of its diverse cultures and traditions. From sweet to savory, these snacks are loved by locals and give an insight into the country's food history. Here are five traditional Malawian snacks that have stood the test of time and continue to be loved by many.

Sweet treat Chikondamoyo: A sweet delight Chikondamoyo is a beloved Malawian snack made from sugar and groundnuts (peanuts). This sweet treat is usually prepared during special occasions and celebrations. The combination of sugar's sweetness with the nutty flavor of groundnuts makes it an irresistible snack for many. Chikondamoyo can be found at local markets across Malawi, where it remains a favorite among both young and old.

Staple food Nsima: The staple snack Nsima is a staple food in Malawi, made from maize flour mixed with water to form a thick porridge-like consistency. It is eaten with almost everything, be it vegetables or sauces. Nsima is not just a source of sustenance but also an integral part of social gatherings and family meals. Its versatility makes it an important component of Malawian cuisine.

Savory snack Kachori: Spicy lentil fritters Kachori is a spicy lentil fritter that has become a popular snack in Malawi. Made from lentils and spices, these fritters are deep-fried until golden brown. Kachori is often served with chutney or sauce for an added flavor. The snack's spiciness makes it a favorite among those who love bold flavors.

Leafy snack Chibwabwa: Pumpkin leaves delight Chibwabwa is prepared by cooking pumpkin leaves with groundnuts or sima (a type of maize flour). The dish is usually served as a side dish with nsima or rice. It is nutritious and packed with vitamins A and C. Chibwabwa is a reflection of how traditional Malawian cuisine makes the most of locally available ingredients.