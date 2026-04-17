Peaceful getaway in Malta: 5 relaxing coastal gems

Malta, with its stunning coastline and crystal-clear waters, is home to some hidden gems that are perfect for a peaceful retreat. These secret coves are away from the usual touristy spots, giving you an opportunity to relax in nature's lap. Ideal for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of crowded beaches, these serene spots promise tranquility and breathtaking views.

#1 Explore the beauty of Fomm ir-Rih Fomm ir-Rih is a secluded cove located on Malta's northwest coast. Accessible via a steep path, it is less frequented by tourists. The cove is surrounded by high cliffs, which protect it from strong winds, making it an ideal spot for swimming and sunbathing. The clear waters are rich in marine life, making it a favorite among snorkelers. Visitors can enjoy peace and quiet while soaking in the natural beauty.

#2 Discover the charm of Anchor Bay Anchor Bay is famous for its picturesque views and calm waters. Located near the village of Mellieha, this cove is surrounded by lush greenery and rocky formations. The bay is easily accessible by foot or boat, making it a convenient spot for those looking to escape the crowds. The calm waters make it ideal for swimming or just relaxing by the shore with a good book.

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#3 Unwind at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay Ghajn Tuffieha Bay is a stunning red sandy beach, surrounded by rolling hills and cliffs. Although it can get a bit busy during peak season, if you visit early in the morning or late in the evening, you can find some solitude. The bay offers stunning views from its high vantage points, which can be reached via steps from the beach. It's perfect for those seeking peace with nature.

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#4 Relax at Golden Bay's tranquility Golden Bay is one of Malta's most beautiful beaches, but it also has secluded spots where you can find some peace. The golden sands are lined with lush vegetation, which provides natural shade during hot summer days. While some people enjoy water sports activities like jet skiing or parasailing, others prefer quiet walks along the shoreline or simply soaking up the sun on soft sands.