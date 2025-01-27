Here's how you can manage your screen time
What's the story
In the modern digital landscape, prolonged screen use for work or entertainment often leads to Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), resulting in eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, and dry eyes.
Fortunately, managing your screen time effectively can significantly mitigate these symptoms.
Read on for practical strategies to minimize your risk of CVS.
Eye breaks
Adopt the 20-20-20 rule
To fight eye strain from staring at screens all day, use the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away.
This easy trick lets your eye muscles relax and helps prevent fatigue.
It's a simple habit to add to your day, but it can make a big difference in reducing discomfort from CVS.
Screen setup
Adjust screen settings for comfort
Fine-tuning your screen settings can significantly contribute to CVS prevention.
Position your monitor at least an arm's length away and slightly below eye level.
Adjust brightness and contrast to comfortable levels, and minimize glare with matte screen filters if needed.
These changes reduce eye strain and enhance overall visual comfort.
Blue Light Management
Limit blue light exposure before bedtime
Exposure to blue light from screens suppresses the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that influences sleep.
To combat this, either refrain from screen usage at least an hour before bedtime or make use of blue light filters on your devices in the evening.
Most devices have settings to automatically adjust the blue light emission according to the time, which can promote healthier sleep cycles.
Routine balance
Create a balanced daily routine
Incorporating screen-free activities into your daily routine is crucial for limiting overall screen time and giving your eyes a break.
Indulge in activities such as reading physical books, spending time outdoors, or pursuing hobbies that don't require screens.
Establishing a balanced routine not only prevents CVS but also enhances overall health by encouraging physical activity and minimizing sedentary behavior.
Tech use
Utilize technology mindfully
Being intentional about your tech use can drastically reduce your risk of CVS.
Designate specific times to check emails or social media instead of mindlessly scrolling all day.
Use apps that track screen time or set reminders to take regular breaks from screens.
Mindful tech use fosters healthier habits that benefit not only your eyes but also your overall productivity.