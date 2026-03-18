Mango or peaches: Which has more vitamin C?

Mangoes and peaches are two of the most popular fruits, both of which are loved for their sweet taste and juicy texture. While both fruits are packed with vitamins and minerals, they also have their own unique nutritional benefits. Knowing the differences between mangoes and peaches can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Mangoes are famous for their high vitamin C content, providing around 60% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also provide a good amount of vitamin A, which promotes healthy skin and vision. Peaches also provide vitamin C, but in a lesser amount (around 10% per cup). However, they are a good source of vitamin A too, promoting immune function and eye health.

#2 Fiber levels in fruits Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, promoting digestion and keeping cholesterol levels in check. A cup of sliced peaches has around two grams of fiber, making them a good option for anyone looking to up their fiber intake. Mangoes also provide fiber, but slightly less (about one and a half grams per cup). Both fruits can contribute to your daily fiber needs when included in a balanced diet.

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#3 Antioxidant properties explored Antioxidants are important for fighting oxidative stress in the body. Mangoes are loaded with polyphenols and carotenoids, which are good for health. They protect cells from damage by free radicals. Peaches also have antioxidants such as flavonoids that help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases. Eating either fruit regularly can improve your antioxidant intake.

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