5 ways to use mango-quinoa in your summer meals

Mango and quinoa are two ingredients that can make your summer meals refreshing and nutritious. Mango, with its sweet and juicy flavor, goes perfectly with quinoa's nutty taste. Together, they can make a variety of dishes that are not just filling but also packed with nutrients. Here are five ways to use mango and quinoa in your summer meals, keeping them light, healthy, and delicious.

Dish 1 Mango quinoa salad delight Mango quinoa salad makes for a refreshing dish perfect for summer lunches or dinners. Just mix cooked quinoa with diced mango, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a handful of fresh mint leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice for an added zest. This salad is not just colorful but also packed with vitamins A and C from the mango, and protein from the quinoa.

Dish 2 Tropical mango quinoa bowl A tropical mango quinoa bowl makes for a hearty meal option. Start with a base of cooked quinoa, and top it with sliced mangoes, avocado, black beans, corn kernels, and diced bell peppers. Add a sprinkle of cilantro for flavor. This bowl provides a balanced mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein, making it a great choice for lunch or dinner.

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Dish 3 Sweet mango quinoa dessert Transform your dessert game by using mango and quinoa. Cook some quinoa in coconut milk until creamy, then mix in diced mangoes and a touch of honey or maple syrup for sweetness. Chill the mixture before serving it as a dessert or snack option. This sweet treat gives you the best of both worlds—the tropical sweetness of mangoes and the nutritional benefits of quinoa.

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Dish 4 Grilled mango quinoa skewers Grilled mango quinoa skewers offer an exciting twist on traditional grilling recipes. Thread cooked quinoa balls onto skewers, along with chunks of fresh mango. Grill them until lightly charred on all sides. These skewers can be served as appetizers at parties or as part of your main course during outdoor gatherings.