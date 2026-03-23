Does mango or pineapple have more calories?

Mango and pineapple are two of the most popular tropical fruits, both of which are loved for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While mango is known for its sweetness and creaminess, pineapple is known for its tangy flavor and juiciness. Both fruits offer a range of vitamins and minerals that can contribute to a healthy diet. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits.

#1 Vitamin content in mangoes Mangoes are a great source of vitamin C, providing around 60% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also provide vitamin A, which is essential for good eyesight and immunity. Mangoes also provide small amounts of other vitamins such as E and K. Their bright orange color indicates high beta-carotene content, which converts to vitamin A in the body.

#2 Pineapple's enzyme benefits Pineapples are also rich in vitamin C, offering about 79% of the daily recommended intake per cup. One unique feature of pineapples is bromelain, an enzyme that may help with digestion by breaking down proteins. This enzyme has anti-inflammatory properties as well. Pineapples also provide manganese, which is important for bone health and metabolism.

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#3 Caloric content comparison When it comes to caloric content, mangoes have around 99 calories per cup without skin, while pineapples have approximately 82 calories per cup. If you're watching your calorie intake, pineapple makes for a lower-calorie option than mangoes. However, both can be easily included in a balanced diet without significantly increasing overall caloric intake.

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