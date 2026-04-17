Maple syrup lovers, you'll enjoy these dishes

Maple syrup is not just for pancakes; it can be used in a variety of dishes to add a unique flavor. From sweet to savory, maple syrup can enhance your meals and desserts alike. Here are five delicious dishes that highlight the versatility of this beloved ingredient, giving you new ways to enjoy its rich taste.

Dish 1 Maple-glazed roasted vegetables Roasted vegetables glazed with maple syrup make for a sweet and savory side dish. Toss vegetables like carrots, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes in olive oil and maple syrup before roasting them in the oven. The heat caramelizes the sugars in the syrup, creating a deliciously sticky coating that complements the natural sweetness of the vegetables.

Dish 2 Maple syrup oatmeal cookies Oatmeal cookies get a delightful twist with maple syrup. Instead of using granulated sugar, use maple syrup as the main sweetener. Mix oats, flour, butter, and nuts or raisins with enough maple syrup to form a dough. Bake until golden brown for chewy cookies with a hint of maple flavor in every bite.

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Dish 3 Maple mustard salad dressing A homemade salad dressing with maple syrup adds depth to your greens. Mix Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and pure maple syrup for a tangy, yet sweet, dressing. This goes well with mixed greens or roasted vegetables, giving an unexpected burst of flavor that elevates simple salads.

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Dish 4 Maple pecan granola bars Granola bars made at home with oats, pecans, honey, and a generous drizzle of pure maple syrup are not just healthy, but also deliciously addictive. The syrup binds the ingredients together, while adding a natural sweetness that makes these bars perfect for snacking on the go or as an afternoon pick-me-up.