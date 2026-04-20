Farro: How to make yummy dishes with this grain

Farro, an ancient grain, is making a comeback in modern kitchens. Known for its nutty flavor and chewy texture, farro is a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish. Packed with fiber and protein, it is a healthy addition to any diet. Here are five creative ways to use farro in your cooking, each offering a unique twist on traditional recipes.

Dish 1 Farro salad with roasted vegetables A farro salad with roasted vegetables makes for a hearty meal. Mix cooked farro with roasted bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes. Toss in some fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil for flavor. This dish can be served warm or cold, making it perfect for any season. The roasted veggies add sweetness and depth to the nutty farro, making it a balanced meal.

Dish 2 Farro risotto with mushrooms For a twist on classic risotto, use farro instead of Arborio rice. Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant, then add sliced mushrooms and cook until tender. Stir in cooked farro and vegetable broth gradually until creamy. Finish with grated Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley for an earthy, comforting dish.

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Dish 3 Stuffed bell peppers with farro Stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful presentation and a delicious meal. Cook farro as per package instructions, and mix it with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, cumin, and chili powder for flavor. Stuff the mixture into halved bell peppers, and bake until tender. This dish is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients.

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Dish 4 Farro soup with kale Farro soup with kale is the perfect comforting dish for chilly days. Start by sauteing onions in olive oil, and then add vegetable broth to the pot. Add cooked farro, along with chopped kale leaves, carrots, celery, salt, and pepper to taste. Let it simmer until all ingredients meld together beautifully.