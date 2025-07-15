Try these timeless chignon hairstyles

Chignons are a classic choice that screams elegance and sophistication. This timeless updo is perfect for everything, from a formal occasion to a casual get-together. The beauty of a chignon is its versatility, and how easily it can be adapted for different hair types and lengths. Be it a sleek, polished look or a relaxed, tousled style, mastering chignon's art can elevate your game.

Style selection Choosing the right style Selecting the right chignon style is important to nail the look. Keep in mind hair length, texture, and your personal preference when deciding between low buns, side swept or braided ones. Each one has its own advantages; for example, low buns give off a classic look while side swept styles bring a touch of modernity to the otherwise traditional look.

Hair preparation Preparing your hair Proper preparation is key to ensuring your chignon stays in place throughout the day. Start off with washing and conditioning your hair to create a smooth base. Add some volume and hold with styling products like mousse or gel if needed. Blow-dry your hair straight or use a curling iron for additional texture before starting on your chosen chignon style.

Secure hold Securing your chignon Achieving a secure hold is crucial to keep your chignon's shape and structure intact. Use bobby pins that match your hair color to discreetly pin sections in place as you form the bun. For added security, you can also use small elastics or clips at strategic points within the hairdo.