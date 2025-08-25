How to master knotted updos

Knotted updos have always epitomized elegance and sophistication. These hairstyles are extremely versatile, perfect for every occasion, and can be customized to match different hair types and lengths. Be it a formal event or if you want to add a hint of class to your everyday style, mastering the art of knotted updos can enhance your style in a jiffy. Here's how you can nail timeless elegance with these classic hairstyles.

#1 The classic chignon The classic chignon is a must-have in every elegant hairstyle repertoire. The low bun is made by twisting the hair at the nape of the neck and pinning it in place. It suits medium to long hair and can be embellished with accessories such as pins or combs to amp up the style. The chignon is ideal for weddings, galas or any other occasion where you want to be graceful.

#2 Twisted knot bun The twisted knot bun gives a contemporary touch to the old-school updos. By parting the hair into two sections, twisting both and wrapping them around each other in a bun shape, this one gives a pretty look which is more complicated than it really is. It's perfect for those who want an elegant hairstyle without investing too much time in styling.

#3 Braided knot updo Incorporating braids into your knotted updo brings in texture and interest to your hairstyle. Start by braiding sections of your hair, before gathering them into a knot at the back or side of your head. This style goes well with both casual outfits and formal attire, making it versatile enough for any occasion.