Small closet? Try these 4 space-saving folding tips
What's the story
Mastering the art of folding clothes can save you a lot of space and keep your wardrobe organized. With the right techniques, you can maximize storage and keep your garments in good shape. Be it a small closet or a big one, knowing how to fold clothes properly can make a world of difference. Here are some practical tips to help you fold clothes like a pro.
Tip 1
The basic fold technique
The basic fold technique is the foundation of all clothing organization.
Start by laying the garment flat on a surface.
Fold one side towards the center, then repeat with the other side so that the edges meet in the middle.
Finally, fold from the bottom up to create a neat rectangle.
This method works well for T-shirts and casual wear.
Tip 2
Rolling clothes for space efficiency
Rolling clothes is an excellent way to save space, especially while traveling or packing a small closet.
Start by folding each side inward to create a long rectangle. Then, roll tightly from one end to the other until you reach the end.
This technique not only saves space but also minimizes wrinkles, making it ideal for storing or carrying clothes.
Tip 3
The Marie Kondo method explained
The Marie Kondo method focuses on vertical storage to maximize space and accessibility.
For this, fold each item into a small rectangle that stands upright when placed in drawers or on shelves.
This way, you can see every piece at a glance without having to dig through piles, which saves time and keeps things organized.
Tip 4
Special folds for different garments
Different garments require different folding techniques for optimal storage.
For example, dress shirts should be buttoned up before folding them in half lengthwise and then folding them again from the bottom up.
Pants should be laid flat with legs aligned before folding them in half lengthwise along the crease line.
Understanding these nuances helps maintain garment quality over time.