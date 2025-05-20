Video call etiquette tips you need to remember
What's the story
Virtual family gatherings have become the new norm to connect with loved ones, especially when physical meetings aren't possible.
To make these video calls enjoyable and smooth, it's important to master video call etiquette.
This includes knowing the technical side, keeping proper communication, and being mindful of others' time and space.
By following some simple guidelines, you can make virtual family gatherings more pleasant and effective for all involved.
Environment
Set up your space properly
Before joining a video call, make sure your surroundings are clean and distraction-free.
Select a quiet place where background noise is minimal to prevent any interruption in the conversation.
Good lighting is essential; natural light is best if you have it. Sit so that your face is well-lit but not overpowered by bright lights behind you.
A clean background keeps focus on you, not on clutter or movement in the room.
Technical check
Test technology in advance
To avoid technical glitches during the call, test your equipment beforehand. Ensure your internet connection is stable to avoid lagging/disconnection issues.
Check that your camera and microphone are working correctly by conducting a quick test call with a friend or using built-in testing features on most platforms.
Familiarize yourself with the platform's controls so you can easily mute/unmute yourself as needed.
Appearance
Dress appropriately for the occasion
Even though you're home, dressing appropriately shows respect for those you're meeting virtually.
While you don't have to wear formal attire for family gatherings, wearing something neat and presentable sets a positive tone for the interaction.
Avoid overly casual clothing like pajamas unless it's agreed upon as part of a themed gathering.
Communication balance
Be mindful of speaking time
While attending virtual gatherings, keep in mind how much time each person spends talking.
You wouldn't want to hog the conversation and give everyone an equal chance to participate.
Resist the temptation to butt in and listen actively when someone else speaks or wait for a natural pause before sharing your own thoughts.
Sound control
Manage background noise effectively
Background noise can be distracting during video calls, so controlling it well improves communication clarity among people involved in virtual family get-togethers.
Mute yourself when you're not speaking, especially if you have potential sources of noise around like pets, children playing, or household appliances running.
Encourage other participants to follow this practice too, ensuring smoother interactions throughout the whole session.