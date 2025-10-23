Truth about meal portioning: Myth v/s facts

Meal portioning is often surrounded by a number of myths, which can confuse people trying to maintain a healthy diet. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important to make informed dietary choices. This article aims to debunk five common myths about meal portioning, giving you a clearer picture of how to manage your food intake without compromising on nutrition or health.

Plate size Myth: Smaller plates always reduce portions While using smaller plates can trick the mind into thinking you're eating more, it doesn't always cut down on the amount of food you consume. The trick may work for some, but it's not a foolproof method for everyone. Portion control is more about understanding serving sizes and being mindful of hunger cues than just changing plate size.

Calorie count Myth: All calories are equal Not all calories are equal when it comes to nutrition and health. The source of calories matters a lot. Calories from whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and grains provide essential nutrients and fiber, while those from processed foods may lack these benefits. Focusing on nutrient-dense foods instead of just calorie counting can help you maintain a balanced diet.

Meal frequency Myth: Skipping meals aids weight loss Skipping meals in the hope of losing weight is a common misconception. In fact, it can backfire by slowing down metabolism and increasing hunger pangs later in the day. Eating regular meals helps keep energy levels stable and prevents overeating at later stages by keeping hunger in check.

Liquid intake Myth: Liquid calories don't count Liquid calories from beverages such as juices, smoothies, or even flavored waters can add up quickly without you realizing it. Many people forget these calories while calculating their daily intake, which can lead to unintentional weight gain over time if not monitored closely.