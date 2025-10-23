Top tea plantations to visit in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is home to some of the most stunning tea plantations in the world. The lush landscapes and unique climate make the region a tea lover's paradise. From sprawling fields to traditional processing methods, these plantations offer an insight into the world of tea production. Here are some of the best plantations in Southeast Asia that promise an unforgettable experience for those interested in exploring this vibrant industry.

#1 Boh Tea Plantation: A Malaysian gem Situated in Malaysia's Cameron Highlands, Boh Tea Plantation is one of the country's largest and most famous tea estates. Spread across 1,000 hectares, it offers breathtaking views and guided tours that take you through the tea-making process. Visitors can enjoy fresh Boh tea at the on-site cafe while soaking in panoramic views of the rolling hills covered with verdant tea bushes.

#2 Longjing village: China's Dragon Well tea Longjing Village, near Hangzhou, is famous for producing Dragon Well (Longjing) tea, one of China's most famous green teas. The village is home to several plantations where visitors can learn about traditional hand-picking and pan-frying methods used to make this prized beverage. The region's unique climate and soil conditions contribute to the distinct flavor profile of Dragon Well tea.

#3 Doi Wawee: Thailand's highland treasure Doi Wawee in Northern Thailand is known for its high-altitude plantations that yield high-quality oolong and black teas. The cool climate and fertile soil make it an ideal place for growing premium tea leaves. Visitors can explore different estates in the area, learn about organic farming practices, and sample a variety of locally produced teas.

#4 Lipton's Seat: Sri Lanka's iconic estate Lipton's Seat is one of Sri Lanka's most famous tea estates, located at an elevation of over 1,000 meters above sea level. The estate was established by Sir Thomas Lipton in the 1890s and continues to produce some of Ceylon's finest teas today. Visitors can take guided tours through lush green fields while learning about modern-day sustainable farming techniques employed here.