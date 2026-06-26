The process of meenakari involves several meticulous steps

Meenakari: The beautiful art of enamel jewelry

By Vinita Jain 03:40 pm Jun 26, 202603:40 pm

What's the story

Meenakari is a traditional Indian art form that involves the process of enameling on metal. This intricate craft, which originated in Persia, has found a unique place in Indian culture, especially in Rajasthan. The artisans use vibrant colors to create detailed designs on gold, silver, and copper. Meenakari is not just about aesthetics; it reflects the rich heritage and skilled craftsmanship passed down through generations.