Here are some pro tips to style a messy bun 

The messy bun is an evergreen hairstyle that combines style with ease. Perfect for any occasion, it is a go-to for many. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, a perfectly styled messy bun can amp up your look in no time. Here are five tips to help you create the perfect messy bun, effortlessly chic and ready for any occasion.

Tip 1 Choose the right base Selecting the right base is essential for a messy bun that stays put all day long. Start with clean, dry hair as oily or damp hair can make it hard for the style to hold. If you have fine hair, consider using a volumizing mousse or spray to add texture and grip. For thicker hair, you may want to use a texturizing spray to keep things manageable.

Tip 2 Use hair ties wisely Hair ties are key to keeping your messy bun in place. Go for elastic bands that are soft and won't damage your hair when you take them off. You can even use multiple small elastics instead of one big one to make sure your bun is secure without pulling too much on your scalp.

Tip 3 Incorporate bobby pins strategically Bobby pins are your best friends when it comes to securing loose strands and keeping your messy bun intact all day long. Use them to tuck away flyaways around the crown of your head and secure any parts of the bun that feel wobbly. Make sure they match your hair color for a seamless look.

Tip 4 Add volume with teasing Teasing is a great way to add volume and texture to your messy bun. Start by sectioning off some hair at the crown of your head and gently backcomb it with a fine-tooth comb. This will give you more lift and make it easier for you to style an effortlessly chic look.