Add African charm to your space with these metalworks

African metalwork has been a part of home decor for centuries, lending an unmatched charm and cultural depth. The intricate designs and craftsmanship of African artisans make these pieces a unique addition to any home. From sculptures to wall hangings, these metalwork items not only beautify but also tell stories of tradition and heritage. Here are five classic African metalwork pieces that can add elegance to your home decor.

#1 Ashanti Gold weights Ashanti gold weights were used in West Africa to measure gold dust, a currency in the 18th and 19th centuries. These small, intricate sculptures are often shaped like animals or human figures. They make for a unique decor item that reflects history and artistry. Their detailed craftsmanship makes them an interesting conversation starter in modern homes.

#2 Benin bronze plaques Benin bronze plaques are famous for their detailed depictions of royal ceremonies and historical events. Cast using the lost-wax technique, these plaques were once used to adorn the walls of the Benin Kingdom's palace. Today, they serve as stunning wall art that adds cultural richness and historical significance to any room.

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#3 Tuareg metalwork jewelry boxes The Tuareg people of North Africa are known for their exquisite jewelry boxes made from engraved metal. These boxes are not just practical storage solutions but also beautiful pieces of art showcasing geometric patterns and symbols unique to Tuareg culture. They add an element of sophistication while serving functional purposes.

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#4 Dogon cross-shaped sculptures Dogon cross-shaped sculptures are famous for their spiritual significance among the Dogon people of Mali. Carved from wood or cast in metal, these sculptures represent the intersection between earth and sky in Dogon cosmology. They serve as both decorative elements and reminders of the deep-rooted beliefs that shape African life.