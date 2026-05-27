Millets and flaxseeds: A wholesome breakfast combo

Millets and flaxseeds are two of the most versatile ingredients that can boost your metabolism. Rich in fiber and essential nutrients, these grains can be added to your breakfast to kickstart your day. Adding millets and flaxseeds to your morning meal can make you feel fuller for longer, while giving you the energy to tackle the day. Here are five breakfast ideas that combine these ingredients for a healthy start.

Dish 1 Millet porridge with flaxseed topping Millet porridge is a comforting breakfast option that can be enhanced with a sprinkle of flaxseeds. Cooked with water or milk, this porridge provides a creamy base. Adding ground flaxseeds not only boosts the fiber content but also adds omega-3 fatty acids to the mix. This combination helps in digestion and keeps you energized throughout the morning.

Dish 2 Flaxseed smoothie with millet flakes A smoothie made with millet flakes and flaxseeds is an easy-to-make, nutritious option. Blend some fruits like bananas or berries with yogurt or plant-based milk, and add in the millet flakes for texture. Toss in some ground flaxseeds for an extra nutrient boost. This smoothie is not just refreshing, but also keeps you full till lunchtime.

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Dish 3 Millet pancakes with flaxseed syrup Millet pancakes make for a delightful twist on traditional pancakes. Prepare the batter using millet flour instead of regular wheat flour, and cook them on a skillet until golden brown. Top these pancakes with a homemade syrup made from maple syrup, mixed with ground flaxseeds, for added flavor and nutrition.

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Dish 4 Savory millet upma with flaxseed garnish Savory millet upma is an excellent breakfast choice that combines vegetables with millets for a hearty meal. Cooked like traditional upma but using millet instead of semolina, this dish is flavored with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves. Garnish it liberally with roasted flaxseeds before serving to up its health quotient.