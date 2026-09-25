Love masala dosa? Try this mini version
What's the story
Mini masala dosa is a popular street breakfast option in many parts of the world. It is a small, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, filled with a spicy potato mixture. This dish is not only delicious but also nutritious, making it an ideal start to the day. Its portability and ease of preparation have made it a favorite among street vendors and breakfast lovers alike.
#1
Ingredients and preparation
To prepare mini masala dosa, you need rice, urad dal, and potatoes as the main ingredients. The batter is fermented overnight to get the right texture.
The potato filling usually consists of boiled potatoes, onions, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies.
Once the batter is ready, small dosas are cooked on a hot griddle until crispy. A spoonful of the potato filling is placed on each dosa before folding it.
#2
Nutritional benefits
Mini masala dosa is a healthy breakfast option as it is rich in carbohydrates from the rice batter and protein from the urad dal.
The potatoes provide essential vitamins like vitamin C and B6, while the spices add flavor without extra calories or fat.
This dish can be enjoyed with chutneys or sambar for added taste, without compromising its nutritional value.
#3
Popular variations
There are several variations of mini masala dosa across different regions.
Some vendors add cheese or paneer for extra flavor, while others experiment with different fillings, like paneer tikka or vegetable mix.
Each variation offers a unique twist on the classic recipe while retaining its core appeal as a quick and satisfying meal option.
#4
Tips for perfecting your dosa
To make perfect mini masala dosas at home, ensure your batter has been fermented well; this gives it the right tangy flavor and light texture.
Use a non-stick pan or griddle to avoid sticking problems when cooking them at home.
Adjust spice levels according to personal preference by adding more or fewer green chilies in both batter and filling mixtures before cooking them up!