Love masala dosa? Try this mini version

To prepare mini masala dosa, you need rice, urad dal, and potatoes as the main ingredients. The batter is fermented overnight to get the right texture.

The potato filling usually consists of boiled potatoes, onions, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies.

Once the batter is ready, small dosas are cooked on a hot griddle until crispy. A spoonful of the potato filling is placed on each dosa before folding it.