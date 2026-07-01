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5 mint leaf recipes you'll love

By Simran Jeet 12:05 pm Jul 01, 202612:05 pm

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Mint leaves are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of many dishes. Famous for their refreshing flavor, these leaves can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. From enhancing the taste of salads to adding a unique twist to desserts, mint leaves are a must-have in the kitchen. Here are five recipes that highlight the delightful taste of fresh mint leaves.