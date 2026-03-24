Miso paste: 5 unexpected culinary applications

Miso paste, a staple in Japanese cuisine, is famous for its rich umami flavor. While most of us use it in soups, this fermented soybean product can do so much more! From marinades to dressings, miso paste can elevate a variety of dishes with its unique taste. Here are five unexpected culinary applications of miso paste that will inspire you to get creative in the kitchen.

Dish 1 Miso-glazed vegetables Miso-glazed vegetables make for a delicious side dish or even a main course. Just mix miso paste with some honey or maple syrup and brush it over your favorite veggies like eggplant or zucchini. Roast them in the oven until tender and caramelized. The sweet and savory glaze enhances the natural flavors of the vegetables, making them irresistible.

Dish 2 Miso salad dressing Transform your salads with a miso-based dressing. Combine miso paste with olive oil, vinegar, and a touch of sesame oil for an earthy dressing that goes perfectly with greens like spinach or kale. This dressing adds depth to your salads without overpowering other ingredients.

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Dish 3 Miso marinated tofu For tofu lovers, marinating tofu in miso paste is a game changer. Mix miso with soy sauce, ginger, and garlic for a marinade that penetrates deep into the tofu. Grill or pan-fry the marinated tofu for a flavorful protein option that goes well with rice dishes or stir-fries.

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Dish 4 Miso butter spread Create an umami-rich butter spread by mixing softened butter with miso paste. This spread is perfect for slathering on toast or melting over steamed vegetables. The combination of creamy butter and savory miso adds an unexpected twist to simple dishes.