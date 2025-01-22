Add these healthy Indian dishes to your breakfast scenes
Discovering the simplicity and nutritional power of mono-ingredient Indian breakfasts is a game-changer for anyone seeking minimalism in their diet.
These single-item meals eliminate the stress of complex morning decisions while delivering maximum health benefits.
Whether it's kick-starting your digestion or fueling your day with sustained energy, these breakfast choices are as practical as they are nourishing.
Poha perks
The power of poha
Poha, or flattened rice, is a beloved breakfast choice in numerous Indian homes, thanks to its convenience and nutritional benefits.
A 100g serving boasts around 70% carbs and 23% fats, providing a substantial energy boost.
Packed with iron and low in calories, poha supports weight loss efforts and pairs perfectly with protein-rich peanuts or nutrient-dense veggies.
Idli insights
Savor the simplicity of idli
Idli, a steamed cake prepared from fermented rice and lentil batter, is the perfect minimalist breakfast that keeps health in check.
A single idli packs a mere 39 calories while providing eight essential amino acids, serving as a complete protein source.
The fermentation process boosts vitamin B content and enhances protein bioavailability, facilitating digestion and fostering gut health.
Upma utility
The versatility of upma
Upma is a savory porridge originating from semolina or coarse rice flour.
It can be jazzed up with vegetables or nuts, but even in its most basic form, it serves as a substantial meal to kick-start your day.
One serving (~250 cal) delivers a well-rounded profile of carbohydrates, proteins, dietary fiber, along with vitamins B1 and B2—essential for energy metabolism.
Sprouts strength
Embrace the energy of sprouts salad
A sprouts salad made from sprouted grains or legumes makes for a super healthy and easy breakfast option.
Loaded with enzymes that break down carbs and proteins for easier digestion, sprouts are also antioxidant powerhouses, fighting off harmful free radicals in the body.
Plus, they're high in fiber and protein but low in calories — great for weight maintenance or loss without skimping on nutrition.
Dhokla dynamics
Discover the delight of dhokla
Dhokla, a fermented snack made from chickpea flour or sooji, is both light and healthy.
Each serving (~2 pieces) provides approximately 283 calories, 11 grams of protein, and 11% of your daily fiber needs.
It's also packed with vitamins like thiamine (15% DV) and folate (20% DV), along with minerals like iron (10% DV).
These nutrients support muscle building and enhance blood circulation.