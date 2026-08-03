What to wear to a monsoon brunch
What's the story
Monsoon brunches call for a perfect blend of comfort and style. Celebrity-inspired looks can give you the perfect idea to ace these casual, yet chic, gatherings. From the way they dress, you can learn how to mix practicality with fashion, making it perfect for the unpredictable weather of the season. Here are some celebrity-inspired looks that can make your monsoon brunch both stylish and comfortable.
Look 1
Breezy maxi dresses for comfort
Maxi dresses are a favorite of many celebrities during the monsoon season. They are light, easy to wear, and offer enough coverage from unexpected rains.
Pick dresses made from breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to stay cool and dry.
Go for bright colors or floral prints to add a pop of color to your brunch look.
Pair them with simple accessories like sandals or a wide-brimmed hat for an effortless style.
Look 2
Chic jumpsuits for versatility
Jumpsuits are another celebrity favorite for monsoon brunches, owing to their versatility and ease of styling.
A well-fitted jumpsuit can give you a polished look without much effort.
Choose ones with adjustable straps or cinched waists to customize the fit according to your body type.
Neutral tones or subtle patterns can make them versatile enough to be worn on different occasions.
Look 3
Stylish raincoats as statement pieces
Raincoats have come a long way from being just functional to becoming fashion statements, all thanks to celebrities who sport them with panache.
Pick raincoats in bold colors or unique patterns to make them stand out in your outfit.
Look for lightweight materials that keep you dry without making you feel hot inside.
Tip 1
Comfortable footwear choices
Footwear is essential when planning for a monsoon brunch.
Celebrities often go for waterproof sandals or loafers that provide grip on slippery surfaces, while keeping comfort intact during long hours of sitting and socializing.
Avoid heels, as they may sink into soft ground if brunches are held outdoors, amidst lush greenery typical of this season's setting.