What to wear to a monsoon brunch

Maxi dresses are a favorite of many celebrities during the monsoon season. They are light, easy to wear, and offer enough coverage from unexpected rains.

Pick dresses made from breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to stay cool and dry.

Go for bright colors or floral prints to add a pop of color to your brunch look.

Pair them with simple accessories like sandals or a wide-brimmed hat for an effortless style.