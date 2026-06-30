How to keep your bangs fresh in rainy weather
What's the story
The Indian monsoon can be a tricky time for styling hair, especially when it comes to bangs. The humidity and moisture in the air can make them difficult to manage. But with the right techniques and products, you can keep your bangs looking stylish and fresh. Here are some practical tips to help you style your bangs during the monsoon, without any fuss.
Tip 1
Use anti-frizz products
Humidity can make your bangs frizzy in no time. Using anti-frizz serums or creams can help tame the flyaways and keep your bangs smooth. Look for products with natural oils or silicone-based ingredients that create a protective barrier against moisture. Apply a small amount evenly through your bangs before styling them.
Tip 2
Opt for light styling gels
Heavy gels may weigh down your bangs during the monsoon. Instead, opt for light styling gels that offer hold without making hair stiff or greasy. These gels help maintain the shape of your bangs while allowing natural movement. Apply sparingly, focusing on roots for better grip.
Tip 3
Regular trims are essential
Regular trims are essential to keep your bangs looking sharp and healthy during the monsoon. Split ends are more likely to occur due to humidity, so getting them trimmed every four to six weeks would help keep your bangs looking neat. This would also encourage healthy growth and prevent damage from spreading upwards.
Tip 4
Blow-dry with care
Blow-drying can be a great way to keep your bangs in check during humid weather, but it needs to be done right. Use a round brush while blow-drying to add volume and direction to your bangs. Keep the blow dryer on medium heat so as not to damage hair strands with excessive heat exposure.
Tip 5
Avoid touching your bangs frequently
Touching your bangs frequently transfers oils from your fingers onto them, making them look greasy and flat quickly. Try not to touch them too much throughout the day, unless necessary, like adjusting them after putting on a hat or scarf.