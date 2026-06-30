Humidity can make your bangs frizzy in no time

How to keep your bangs fresh in rainy weather

By Vinita Jain 09:38 am Jun 30, 202609:38 am

What's the story

The Indian monsoon can be a tricky time for styling hair, especially when it comes to bangs. The humidity and moisture in the air can make them difficult to manage. But with the right techniques and products, you can keep your bangs looking stylish and fresh. Here are some practical tips to help you style your bangs during the monsoon, without any fuss.