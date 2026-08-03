What is a keto-friendly diet?

Spinach is a versatile leafy green that flourishes during the monsoon.

It is low on carbs and high on vitamins A, C, and K, along with iron and calcium.

Spinach can be eaten raw in salads or cooked into soups and stews.

Its mild flavor makes it blend well with other ingredients, without overpowering them.

Adding spinach to your diet can help you meet your nutritional needs while staying within your carb limit.