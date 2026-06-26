Add these nutrient-rich veggies to your daily meals
What's the story
The monsoon season brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also brings a host of health challenges. One of the best ways to stay healthy during this time is to boost your immunity with the help of local vegetables. These veggies are not only easily available, but also packed with nutrients that can help strengthen your immune system. Here are five local vegetables that can help you stay healthy this monsoon.
Leafy green
Spinach: A nutrient powerhouse
Spinach is loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, and also contains iron and calcium. These nutrients are essential for keeping your immune system strong. The antioxidants in spinach also help fight free radicals in the body, reducing inflammation and boosting overall health. Adding spinach to your diet can be as easy as tossing it in salads or cooking it as a side dish.
Orange root
Carrots: Rich in beta-carotene
Carrots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. This vitamin is essential for maintaining healthy skin and mucous membranes, which act as barriers against infections. Carrots also provide fiber, which aids digestion and supports gut health. You can enjoy carrots raw as snacks or add them to soups and stews.
Starchy delight
Sweet potatoes: High in vitamins
Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins A and C, which are essential for boosting immunity. They also have potassium, which is good for heart health. The fiber content in sweet potatoes helps with digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. You can bake, mash, or roast sweet potatoes for a delicious meal option.
Colorful crunch
Bell peppers: Vitamin C boosters
Bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. They also contain antioxidants, such as flavonoids, that help reduce inflammation in the body. Adding bell peppers to your diet can easily be done by adding them to salads or stir-fries, or eating them raw with dips.
Green florets
Broccoli: Fiber-rich vegetable
Broccoli is rich in vitamins C, E, and K, folate, and fiber, which are essential to keep your immune system healthy. The sulforaphane compound in broccoli has anti-inflammatory properties, which help fight infections. You can steam or stir-fry broccoli to retain its nutrients and enjoy its health benefits.