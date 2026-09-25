These grilled brinjal recipes are awesome!

Grilled brinjal, or eggplant, is a monsoon favorite for its smoky flavor and versatility. The vegetable, which is rich in fiber and low in calories, makes for a healthy addition to your diet. Here are some simple, yet delightful, recipes that highlight the unique taste of brinjal, giving you a perfect meal option for the rainy season.

Dish 1 Classic smoky brinjal delight To make this dish, roast whole brinjals over an open flame until the skin is charred. Once cooled, peel off the skin and mash the flesh with garlic, onion, and tomatoes. Add salt and spices like cumin and coriander for flavor. Cook until everything blends well. Serve this smoky delight with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.

Dish 2 Spicy brinjal stir-fry For a quick stir-fry, slice brinjals into thin rounds and saute them in oil with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add turmeric powder, chili powder, and salt to taste. Cook until the brinjals are tender but not mushy. This spicy brinjal stir-fry goes well with steamed rice or as a side dish with any main course.

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Dish 3 Brinjal stuffed with spices Slice brinjals lengthwise without cutting them completely through. Stuff each half with a mixture of roasted spices like fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, and chili powder mixed with oil to form a paste. Bake or grill until soft, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully inside each piece. This stuffed brinjal can be served as an appetizer or side dish.

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