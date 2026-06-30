Follow this guide

How to keep your home fresh and mold-free

By Simran Jeet 03:53 pm Jun 30, 202603:53 pm

What's the story

The monsoon season brings a welcome respite from the heat, but it also brings the risk of mold growth in homes. High humidity levels and dampness create the perfect conditions for mold to thrive, which can be harmful to health and damaging to property. However, with a few simple steps, you can keep your home mold-free during the rains. Here are practical tips to keep your home safe from mold this monsoon.