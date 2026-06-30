How to keep your home fresh and mold-free
What's the story
The monsoon season brings a welcome respite from the heat, but it also brings the risk of mold growth in homes. High humidity levels and dampness create the perfect conditions for mold to thrive, which can be harmful to health and damaging to property. However, with a few simple steps, you can keep your home mold-free during the rains. Here are practical tips to keep your home safe from mold this monsoon.
Tip 1
Ensure proper ventilation
Proper ventilation is key to controlling humidity levels in your home. Open windows and doors whenever possible to allow fresh air to circulate. Use exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms, where moisture tends to accumulate. If possible, invest in dehumidifiers or air purifiers to help reduce humidity levels further. Keeping indoor air flowing helps prevent mold spores from settling and growing.
Tip 2
Regularly clean and dry surfaces
Regular cleaning is essential to keep mold at bay. Wipe down surfaces with a damp cloth regularly, especially in areas prone to dampness like bathrooms and kitchens. Make sure all surfaces are dried properly after cleaning to prevent moisture from lingering. Pay special attention to corners, crevices, and areas behind furniture where water can accumulate unnoticed.
Tip 3
Fix leaks promptly
Leaks are one of the biggest contributors to mold growth. Be sure to check pipes, roofs, and windows for leaks regularly. Fix any leaks as soon as possible using appropriate materials or professional services, if needed. This prevents water from seeping into walls or ceilings, where mold can easily develop.
Tip 4
Use mold-resistant products
Consider using mold-resistant paints on walls and ceilings in high-moisture areas like bathrooms or basements. These paints contain antimicrobial agents that inhibit mold growth on painted surfaces. Additionally, opt for mold-resistant drywall or cement board in areas prone to dampness during renovations or repairs.
Tip 5
Maintain indoor plants wisely
Indoor plants can improve air quality but also contribute to humidity if overwatered or poorly placed around the house during monsoons. Water them only when required, instead of on a fixed schedule. This will avoid excess moisture around plant pots, which could lead to mold growth over time.