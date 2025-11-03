Chic tunics to pair with leggings this monsoon

Monsoon season calls for a wardrobe that is both comfortable and stylish. Tunics paired with leggings make for a perfect combination for an effortless yet chic look. The combination is not only practical for the weather but also gives you the freedom to experiment with different styles and patterns. Here are five tunics that go perfectly with leggings this monsoon.

#1 Floral print tunic Floral print tunics are an evergreen choice during the monsoon. The bright colors and patterns can easily uplift your mood on a cloudy day. When paired with solid-colored leggings, these tunics give you a balanced look that is both casual and elegant. Opt for lightweight fabrics such as cotton or linen to stay cool and comfortable.

#2 Asymmetrical hem tunic Asymmetrical hem tunics bring in an element of interest to your outfit, making them perfect for monsoon. The uneven hemline adds a dash of flair while keeping you comfortable in the humid weather. Pair them with ankle-length leggings to keep your look proportionate and stylish. This combination is ideal for both casual outings and semi-formal events.

#3 Printed kaftan style tunic Kaftan-style tunics are perfect for the monsoon, given their loose fit and airy feel. They give you the freedom to move around easily, which is perfect when you're out and about in unpredictable weather. Printed kaftans in vibrant colors can easily brighten up your day, while being paired with plain black or navy leggings for a classic look.

#4 Button-down shirt tunic Button-down shirt tunics make for a versatile option that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. They give you a polished look without compromising on comfort, which is perfect for rainy days. Roll up the sleeves for a more relaxed vibe or leave them down for a more put-together appearance when paired with leggings.