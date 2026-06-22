The rich traditions behind Moroccan weddings

#2

The attire of the bride

In Moroccan weddings, the bride's attire is nothing short of stunning. She usually wears a series of traditional garments, each symbolizing a different aspect of her new life. The kaftan, richly embroidered and adorned with jewels, is one of the most popular choices. This attire is complemented by elaborate accessories, like a tiara or a crown, which add to the elegance of her look on this special day.