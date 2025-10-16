World's most beautiful ferry rides: A list

Ferry rides provide a unique opportunity to explore coastal destinations, offering stunning views and a leisurely pace. These journeys allow travelers to enjoy the beauty of the sea while connecting different regions. From bustling cities to serene islands, ferry rides can be an enjoyable way to travel. Here are some of the most beautiful ferry rides that offer scenic views and memorable experiences.

#1 Sydney to Manly: A scenic escape The Sydney to Manly ferry ride is famous for its breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour. The thirty-minute journey takes you past iconic landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Once you reach Manly, you can enjoy its beautiful beaches and vibrant atmosphere. This ride is ideal for those who want a quick escape from the city without compromising on scenic beauty.

#2 Santorini's caldera cruise: A volcanic adventure A Caldera Cruise in Santorini is an experience of a lifetime with its stunning views of volcanic cliffs and crystal-clear waters. The day-long ferry ride takes you to different islands within the caldera, where you can explore hot springs and enjoy panoramic views of Santorini's iconic white-washed buildings perched on cliffs. This journey is perfect for those looking for both relaxation and exploration.

#3 Seattle's Bainbridge Island Ferry: Pacific Northwest charm The Bainbridge Island Ferry from Seattle provides stunning views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. The 35-minute ride gives you a chance to spot wildlife like seals and otters while enjoying the calm waters of the Pacific Northwest. Once you reach Bainbridge Island, you can explore charming shops or take leisurely walks along scenic trails.

#4 Venice's vaporetto: A floating city tour Venice's Vaporetto isn't just a means of transport; it's a tour of the city's canals. The water bus glides through Grand Canal, giving you a glimpse of Venetian architecture from a different angle. You can hop on and off at different stops, making it a flexible way to explore Venice at your own pace.