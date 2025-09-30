Where to go for mountain biking: Top spots

Mountain biking across Africa 's highland plateaus is an adventure that has endurance written all over it. You get to explore diverse landscapes, from lush valleys to rugged terrains. Bikers get to experience the continent's natural beauty and cultural richness. It's a unique way to see breathtaking vistas and meet local communities.

Simien Adventure Exploring Ethiopia's Simien Mountains Renowned for its dramatic peaks and deep valleys, the Simien Mountains in Ethiopia are a biker's paradise. You can ride through challenging trails with the most stunning views of jagged cliffs and unique wildlife. Endemic species like the Gelada baboon make this a fascinating destination for nature lovers. Riders should be prepared for steep climbs and descents, and ensure their bikes are well-equipped for rough terrain.

Rift Valley Ride Riding through Kenya's Great Rift Valley Kenya's Great Rift Valley is a perfect combination of beautiful landscapes and thrilling biking routes. You can ride through open savannahs, dense forests, and volcanic formations, taking in the panoramic views below. The region's rich biodiversity means you can spot a range of birds and wildlife along the way. Plan your rides during cooler months to avoid the heat.

Maloti Trails Discovering Lesotho's Maloti mountains Lesotho's Maloti Mountains offer a rugged yet rewarding biking experience with high-altitude trails and picturesque scenery. Aptly called the "Kingdom in the Sky," Lesotho offers routes that wind through remote villages where riders can interact with friendly locals. The terrain ranges from rocky paths to grassy slopes, leaving a good technical skill set a must for bikers wishing to explore this mountainous kingdom.