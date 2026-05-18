Mountain biking 101: 5 scenic routes in Kenya

Kenya 's diverse terrain offers some of the most thrilling mountain biking trails for adventure enthusiasts. From lush forests to rugged hills, these trails promise an adrenaline-pumping experience. Whether you're a seasoned biker or a newbie, Kenya has something for everyone. Here are five of the most exciting mountain biking trails in Kenya that promise breathtaking views and challenging rides.

#1 The Great Rift Valley Trail The Great Rift Valley Trail is a long-distance route that spans several regions in Kenya. Famous for its stunning landscapes and varied terrain, the trail offers both technical descents and smooth rides. Cyclists can enjoy views of lakes, volcanic formations, and diverse wildlife along the way. The trail is ideal for those looking to explore Kenya's natural beauty over extended distances.

#2 Karura Forest Loop Located close to Nairobi, the Karura Forest Loop is perfect for those looking for a quick escape from the city's hustle and bustle. The loop features well-maintained paths, winding through dense forests, offering a peaceful ride for beginners and experienced riders alike. With its proximity to the city, it makes for an easy-access option for mountain biking enthusiasts.

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#3 Hell's Gate National Park route Hell's Gate National Park provides a unique opportunity to cycle through one of Kenya's most iconic landscapes. The park is famous for its dramatic cliffs and geothermal activity. Cyclists can ride through narrow gorges while spotting wildlife such as zebras and giraffes. The park's varied terrain makes it an exciting destination for those looking to combine biking with wildlife viewing.

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#4 Ngong Hills Ascent The Ngong Hills provide cyclists with breathtaking panoramic views of Nairobi and beyond. The ascent is challenging but rewarding, with cool breezes and lush greenery all around. The undulating paths are perfect for intermediate riders looking for a mix of physical challenge and scenic beauty.