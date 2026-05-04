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Mountain bikers, ride through this scenic route
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Mountain bikers, ride through this scenic route

By Simran Jeet
May 04, 2026
01:01 pm
What's the story

Rwanda's tea plantations make for a unique mountain biking experience, combining natural beauty with a bit of adventure. The lush green fields and hilly terrain provide an ideal backdrop for bikers looking for a challenge. From the rolling hills to the stunning views, these plantations are not just a treat for the eyes, but also a test of endurance and skill. Here is what makes this biking experience one of a kind.

Gisovu Trails

Exploring Gisovu's scenic trails

Gisovu is famous for its scenic trails that wind through sprawling tea fields. The trails are perfect for both beginners and seasoned bikers, offering varying degrees of difficulty. As you ride through Gisovu, you will be greeted by panoramic views of the countryside, making it an ideal spot for photography lovers. The cool climate also makes it easier to ride long distances without getting too tired.

Mulindi routes

Discovering Mulindi's challenging routes

Mulindi is famous for its challenging routes that test even the most experienced bikers. The steep climbs and sharp descents make it a thrilling ride for those looking to push their limits. The area is less frequented by tourists, which means bikers can enjoy a more secluded adventure amidst nature's beauty. The trails also offer opportunities to spot local wildlife along the way.

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Biking tips

Tips for biking in Rwanda's plantations

When planning a biking trip in Rwanda's tea plantations, it's important to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy footwear. A helmet is a must for safety, and gloves can help with grip on rough terrain. Carrying water bottles is essential, as hydration is key during long rides in cooler climates. Also, having basic repair tools handy can save you from minor mechanical issues on the trail.

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Ideal timing

Best time to visit Rwanda's tea plantations

The best time to visit Rwanda's tea plantations is during the dry season, which lasts from June to September. The weather during these months is relatively stable, with less rainfall, making it perfect for outdoor activities, such as mountain biking. However, the mornings can be misty, so it is advisable to start your rides early in the day.

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