5 unique handmade crafts from Eswatini
What's the story
Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, is famous for its vibrant culture and traditional crafts. Among these, recycled crafts have become a popular way to promote sustainability and support local artisans. Using discarded materials, these crafts not only create beautiful products but also promote environmental consciousness. Here are five recycled crafts from Eswatini that are not only functional but also a piece of the kingdom's rich heritage.
Beaded jewelry
Beaded jewelry from recycled materials
Artisans in Eswatini are turning old bottle caps and plastic into stunning beaded jewelry.
The colorful pieces are made by threading small beads made from recycled materials onto wires or strings.
This craft not only reduces waste but also provides a source of income to many families.
Beaded jewelry is popular among tourists looking for unique souvenirs that reflect local culture.
Woven baskets
Woven baskets with recycled paper
In Eswatini, artisans have taken to weaving baskets from recycled paper.
The paper is first cut into strips and then woven into intricate patterns, giving rise to sturdy and beautiful baskets.
These baskets can be used for storage or decoration and highlight the creativity of local craftsmen.
By using recycled paper, this craft promotes environmental sustainability while preserving traditional weaving techniques.
Metal sculptures
Metal art sculptures from scrap materials
Metal art sculptures in Eswatini are made from scrap materials like old car parts and metal sheets.
Artisans weld these pieces together to make intricate sculptures depicting animals, traditional scenes, or both.
Not only do these sculptures beautify homes or gardens, but they also promote recycling by giving new life to discarded metal.
Fabric crafts
Fabric crafts using old textiles
Old textiles are given a new lease of life by being repurposed into fabric crafts in Eswatini.
These include patchwork quilts, decorative wall hangings, and other items made from scraps of cloth that would otherwise go to waste.
This craft preserves cultural patterns while promoting sustainable practices by reducing textile waste.
Paper mache art
Paper mache art with recycled paper
Recycled paper is used to create paper mache art in Eswatini by mixing it with water to create a pulp.
This pulp is molded into shapes like masks or figurines, which are then painted in bright colors.
Paper mache art is an affordable way to express creativity, promote recycling efforts, and engage the community.