When in Iceland, savor these delicious foods
What's the story
Iceland serves some unique snacks that give a taste of its rich culinary heritage.
These snacks are not only delicious but also provide an insight into the country's culture and traditions.
From sweet treats to savory delights, Icelandic snacks are made with local ingredients that reflect the island's natural bounty.
Exploring these flavors can be an exciting journey for anyone willing to try something different from their usual snack choices.
Dairy Treat
Skyr: The creamy delight
If you are a fan of yogurt, you will love skyr. It is an Icelandic dairy product, but creamier and thicker than yogurt.
Skyr is high in protein and low in fat, which is why it is so popular among health-conscious people.
You can have skyr plain or add fruits and honey for taste. Its smooth texture and mild taste makes it a perfect snack any time of the day.
Baked good
Rye bread: A sweet twist
Icelandic rye bread, or rugbraud, is a dense, dark bread with a slightly sweet flavor.
Traditionally, the bread is baked by burying it in the ground near hot springs.
The unique texture and taste of this bread go well with butter or cheese, and it can also be served alongside soups or stews.
The slow baking process lends it its distinct sweetness, making it an interesting addition to any meal.
Fish snack
Hardfiskur: A crunchy snack
Hardfiskur is a centuries-old dried snack that features in the traditional Icelandic cuisine.
This snack is air-dried until the fish becomes crispy and light.
It is usually eaten plain or topped with a layer of butter for added richness.
Hardfiskur offers a healthy dose of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, making it nutritious as well as filling.
Candy choice
Licorice: A bold flavor experience
Licorice is a big deal when it comes to Icelandic snacking. It is often paired with chocolate or other sweets, to make something really unique.
The bold flavor of licorice may not be everyone's favorite from the first bite itself, but trying other combinations would lead to delightful discoveries.
Whether candy bars or coated almonds, licorice is an interesting twist to sweet treats.