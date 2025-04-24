An 8-day railway adventure through Northern Italy's gems
What's the story
Embark on an eight-day culinary railway journey through Northern Italy, delving into the gastronomic delights of Milan, Turin, and Bologna.
This adventure allows travelers to savor traditional pasta dishes, exquisite cheeses, and an array of juices while soaking in the scenic Italian countryside.
Every stop highlights Italy's rich culinary heritage.
Milan delights
Exploring Milan's culinary scene
Milan makes an exciting starting point for this gastronomic journey. Famous for fashion and design, the city also has an exhilarating food scene.
You can try risotto alla milanese or taste regional cheeses at crowded markets.
The city's cafes provide ideal places to relish espresso and pastries while indulging in Milan's vibrant atmosphere.
You can't skip panettone, a sweet bread that was born here.
Sweet Turin
Turin's chocolate legacy
As Turin is renowned for its chocolate creations, it's an absolute must-stop on this journey.
The city is the birthplace of gianduja, a creamy blend of chocolate and hazelnuts, which has delighted locals since the 19th century.
Visitors can also explore historic cafes serving bicerin, a traditional drink made with espresso, chocolate, and cream.
A visit to one of Turin's artisanal chocolatiers gives insight into their meticulous craft.
Parma flavors
Parma: Land of cheese and ham
Parma is also synonymous with two of the most iconic products: Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and prosciutto di Parma ham.
You can take a tour of local dairies to see the process of cheese-making or visit local producers to learn how generations have perfected the art of curing.
You can also sample these delicacies for an authentic taste of Parma's rich agricultural traditions.
Bologna cuisine
Bologna: Pasta perfection
Bologna is frequently considered Italy's food capital with its legendary pasta dishes like tagliatelle al ragu (aka Bolognese sauce).
The city even serves tortellini stuffed with different ingredients like ricotta or spinach in brodo (broth).
A tour of Bologna's markets introduces you to fresh produce that locals use every day.
You might even join cooking classes from skilled chefs who're eager to share their expertise.