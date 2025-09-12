Must-try Korean snacks

If you are someone who loves savory treats, Korean snacks are a must-try. These snacks, which are a craze in Korea, have also made their way to the world stage with their unique taste and texture. From crispy seaweed to spicy rice cakes, the options are endless and interesting. Exploring these snacks can be a joyous experience for anyone who wants to try something different in the savory segment.

Snack 1 Crispy seaweed snacks Crispy seaweed snacks, a staple of Korean cuisine, are famous for their light, salty taste. Seasoned with sesame oil and salt, these roasted seaweed sheets give a satisfying crunch. They're low on calories but rich in iodine and fiber. With flavors like wasabi and kimchi, they cater to a range of taste buds.

Snack 2 Spicy rice cakes (tteokbokki) Tteokbokki is a popular Korean street food of chewy rice cakes cooked in a spicy gochujang sauce. This snack provides an intense flavor profile with its sweet, spicy, and savory elements. Often garnished with green onions or sesame seeds, tteokbokki is loved by many as both a snack and meal option. Its unique texture makes it an interesting choice from typical crunchy snacks.

Snack 3 Honey butter chips With their sweet-and-savory combination, honey butter chips have taken the snack world by storm. These potato chips are covered with honey butter seasoning which gives an addictive flavor balance of sweetness and saltiness. The trend started in Korea but quickly spread all over the world because of its irresistible taste profile that widely appeals across different age groups.