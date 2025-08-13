5 must-try Latvian snacks

Latvia, a gem in the Baltic region, offers a unique culinary experience with its traditional snacks. Not only are these delicious, but they also give a glimpse into the country's rich culture and history. Whether you're wandering Riga's bustling markets or exploring the serene countryside, Latvian snacks are a must-try for any traveler. Here are some of the top ones you should sample on your next European adventure.

Snack 1 Rye bread delights Rye bread is a staple in Latvia, and it has many forms. One of the most popular snacks is rye bread chips. Thinly sliced and baked until crispy, they often come seasoned with garlic or herbs, making for a savory treat to munch on while exploring the city streets or enjoying a picnic by the river.

Snack 2 Sweet honey cakes Honey cakes, or medus kukas as the locals call them, are little spiced cakes sweetened with honey. These delicious treats have been a favorite for generations and are available in bakeries across Latvia. Their soft texture and rich flavor will make them the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea or coffee during your travels.

Snack 3 Curd cheese bars Curd cheese bars are another beloved Latvian snack that you should try. These bars are essentially sweetened curd cheese coated in chocolate or other flavors like vanilla or caramel. They give you a creamy texture along with a hint of sweetness, making them an irresistible choice for dessert lovers.