Visiting Brazil? Do try these authentic snacks
What's the story
Brazil is a country of vibrant culture and diverse culinary offerings.
Among its many delights, sweet snacks occupy a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike.
Ranging from traditional recipes passed down through generations to modern twists on classic treats, Brazilian sweet snacks offer a unique taste experience.
Let's explore some must-try sweet snacks that capture the essence of Brazil's rich culinary heritage.
Chocolate treat
Brigadeiro: A chocolate delight
Brigadeiro is one of Brazil's most-loved sweet dishes.
Consisting of condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter, and chocolate sprinkles, the bite-sized delicacy can be relished at celebrations and get-togethers.
The mixture is cooked until it thickens, rolled into small balls, and coated with chocolate sprinkles.
Its rich chocolate flavor and smooth texture make it a favorite of both kids and grown-ups.
Honey cake
Pao de mel: Honey bread cake
Pao de Mel translates to "honey bread" in English but is more like a cake than bread.
The treat marries honey with spices like cinnamon and cloves to form a moist cake, commonly coated with chocolate or stuffed with dulce de leche.
It presents a delicious blend of sweetness and spice, making for the perfect accompaniment to coffee or tea.
Coconut sweet
Cocada: Coconut confectionery
Cocada is a traditional Brazilian sweet, primarily made with coconut. There are several variations across the country- soft ones, crunchy ones.
Usually made by cooking grated coconut with sugar until it's of the right consistency, cocada can also be flavored with things like condensed milk or fruit juices for the added variety.
Custard dessert
Quindim: A golden custard dessert
An eye-catching dessert that derives its bright yellow color from the yolks, quindim is a combination of sugar and shredded coconut.
Baked till set but still creamy inside, quindim gained popularity for its smooth texture complemented by chewy bits of coconut on the top—a perfect balance between richness and sweetness.
Coconut ball
Beijinho: Little kiss treats
Beijinho means "little kiss" in Portuguese—which is an apt name considering their size.
The tiny balls primarily comprise condensed milk mixed with grated coconut.
They are then rolled into shape and coated either using granulated sugar or desiccated coconut flakes.
Sometimes, they're even topped off using whole cloves as decoration.