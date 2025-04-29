These Swiss snacks are a must-try
What's the story
Switzerland is famous for its beautiful landscapes and rich culture, but its food is equally interesting.
Swiss snacks are a delicious medley of flavors, reflecting the country's various regions.
From sweet to savory, these snacks give a unique taste experience that's worth tasting.
Whether you're travelling to Switzerland or just curious about world cuisine, diving into Swiss snacks can be an exciting trip into the country's food culture.
Savory delight
Cheese fondue breadsticks
Popular snack in Switzerland, cheese fondue breadsticks are a perfect blend of the country's love for cheese and the convenience of breadsticks.
Infused with the rich flavors of the traditional Swiss cheese fondue, these crunchy treats give you an easy-to-eat version of this classic dish.
Perfect for on-the-go snacking or as an appetizer at gatherings, they embody Swiss culinary tradition in every bite.
Crispy treats
Rosti chips
Rosti chips modernize the classic Swiss potato dish, rosti.
These crispy chips are prepared using thinly cut potatoes, seasoned and fried to perfection.
They have a satisfying crunch and can be enjoyed on their own or with different dips.
Rosti chips offer an accessible opportunity to enjoy one of Switzerland's favorite comfort foods, in the form of a snack.
Nutritious snack
Birchermuesli bars
Taking inspiration from the classic Swiss breakfast dish, Birchermuesli bars were created by Dr. Maximilian Bircher-Brenner in the early 1900s.
The bars mix oats, nuts, dried fruits, and honey into a convenient snack size that's equally nutritious and delicious.
Perfect for breakfast on the go or as an energy-boosting treat during hikes, they scream Switzerland's dedication to wholesome ingredients.
Sweet indulgence
Nusstorte slices
Nusstorte slices give you a taste of Engadine nut tart—a delicacy from the Graubunden region—without baking an entire tart yourself!
These pre-sliced portions come with layers filled with caramelized nuts wrapped in buttery pastry dough.
They're ideal along coffee or tea breaks when you want something sweet but filling in your day-to-day routine!