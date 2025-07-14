Thailand on your plate: Try these authentic dishes

Thai cuisine is famous for its colorful flavors and fragrant dishes. While pad Thai remains a favorite, there are many other snacks that give a delicious taste of the diversity of Thai cuisine. These bites, available at busy street markets, offer an authentic taste of the rich food culture of the country. Try these and discover flavors beyond your imagination!

Sweet treat Mango sticky rice delight One of the most popular Thai desserts is mango sticky rice. Sweet slices of mango are served along with sticky rice cooked in coconut milk. The dish serves sweetness and creaminess in perfect proportions, making the ideal refreshing dish on hot days. The rich taste of coconut seeps through the sticky rice and the ripe mango provides natural sweetness that goes perfectly with it.

Crunchy snack Crispy banana chips Banana chips are basically thinly sliced bananas fried until crispy and golden brown. They are lightly salted or at times coated with sugar for added sweetness. These chips provide a satisfying crunch and are an excellent snack option for those looking for something light yet flavorful.

Tangy flavor Som tum papaya salad Som tum is another spicy green papaya salad that is famous for its tangy and spicy flavors. The shredded green papaya, mixed with lime juice, peanuts, tomatoes, and chilies, can leave an explosion of taste in your mouth with every bite. The salad is mostly eaten as an appetizer or side dish because of its refreshing qualities.