Visiting Germany? Eat these authentic dishes
What's the story
Germany, with its rich culinary traditions, has so many vegetarian snacks that are simply delicious and extremely satisfying.
These snacks capture the essence of Germany's diverse food culture and make for perfect options when you are looking to explore vegetarianism.
From street food to traditional dishes, Germany has got it all. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks that you can gorge on while in Germany.
Classic snack
Pretzels: A classic delight
Pretzels are a staple of German cuisine and are available in bakeries throughout the country.
These twisted bread treats have a chewy texture with a slightly crisp crust, sprinkled with coarse salt.
They make an excellent snack on the go or as an accompaniment to other dishes.
Pretzels are available in different sizes and flavors, including whole grain and sesame seed varieties.
Potato treats
Kartoffelpuffer: Crispy potato pancakes
These are crispy potato pancakes that are loved across Germany.
They are made from grated potatoes, mixed with flour and seasonings. The pancakes are then fried until golden brown.
They can be had plain or with applesauce/sour cream to enhance the taste.
is commonly seen at street markets and fairs.
Cheese spread
Obatzda: Bavarian cheese spread
Obatzda is another creamy cheese spread hailing from Bavaria.
The spread is prepared by mixing a soft cheese like Camembert with butter, onions, paprika powder, and other spices.
It is generally served with pretzels or rye bread for the savory snack option.
The spread has a rich flavor profile and goes well with fresh veggies like radishes or cucumbers.
Thin crust pizza
Flammkuchen: Thin-crust delight
Though similar to pizza, flammkuchen has an ultra-thin crust and is traditionally topped with creme fraiche instead of tomato sauce, and onions and cheese toppings such as Emmental or Gruyere cheese.
It can easily be made vegetarian, too, when not topped with certain toppings.
It is otherwise called tarte flambee outside Germany's borders, too!