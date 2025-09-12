Must-try vegetarian snacks in Malta

A Mediterranean gem, Malta has a delightful array of vegetarian snacks that reflect its rich culinary heritage. With influences from Italian and North African cuisines, Maltese snacks are as diverse as they are flavorful. Be it exploring the bustling streets of Valletta or relaxing by the sea in Gozo, these vegetarian treats will give you a taste of local culture. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks you can enjoy while visiting Malta.

Snack 1 Pastizzi: A savory delight Pastizzi is one of Malta's most popular snacks. Traditionally, the flaky pastries are filled with ricotta cheese or mushy peas. Available in bakeries across the islands, pastizzi is an affordable snack option, often costing less than EUR1 each. The crispy exterior paired with the creamy filling makes it a satisfying treat for any time of day.

Snack 2 Ftira: Maltese bread sandwich Ftira is a traditional Maltese bread that looks like a flattened sourdough loaf. It is commonly used to prepare sandwiches stuffed with fresh ingredients such as tomatoes, olives, capers, and local cheeses. This wholesome snack makes an ideal choice for anyone who wants to try authentic Maltese flavors without shelling out much money.

Snack 3 Bigilla: Bean dip spread Bigilla is a traditional Maltese dip of mashed broad beans mixed with garlic and herbs. It is usually served as an appetizer or snack with crusty bread or crackers. The rich texture and robust flavor make bigilla a great choice for vegetarians looking for something savory and filling.